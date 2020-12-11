Two men charged for allegedly burning a truck in Appleton

On Oct. 4, investigators were called to a gravel pit in Appleton where a truck that had been parked there overnight had been burned.

As a result of the investigation, Corey Spear, 20, and Edward Van Dyke III, 24, were charged with arson on Oct. 30. After the initial charge, Spear was issued the additional charge of tampering with a witness on Nov. 11 for violating his bail by contacting one of the witnesses.