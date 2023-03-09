Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges in Brunswick

Both men were reportedly out on bail for charges unrelated to Wednesday's incident.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Midcoast men were arrested on Wednesday on drug trafficking charges after a month-long investigation by law enforcement officials.

At approximately 2 p.m., agents with the MDEA Mid-Coast District Task Force and officers from the Brunswick Police Department interrupted an alleged drug sale at a Sweet Street apartment in Brunswick, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Gabriel Kendall, 31, a resident of the apartment, and George Markos, 33, of Bath, both out on bail on charges unrelated to the Wednesday incident, were arrested at the scene for alleged involvement.

Law enforcement officials conducted a court-imposed bail search on both men, seizing 5.9 grams of fentanyl from Markos and "166 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of cocaine powder and over $8,000 in suspected drug proceeds" from Kendall and the Sweet Street apartment, the release stated.

According to the release, officials seized drugs totaling a street value of approximately $25,000.

Kendall faces charges of aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, class A, and violation of bail, the release stated. Markos is being charged with felony possession of schedule drugs, class C, and violation of bail.

Both men were taken to the Cumberland County Jail and are being held without bail.