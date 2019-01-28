AUBURN, Maine — Police have arrested two men and charged them with drug trafficking after another man died Sunday morning.

Auburn Police say they were called to a home on Riverside Drive for an unresponsive man around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. Police say crews tried to save the 29-year-old man but he did not respond to CPR and other life-saving efforts.

Police believe the man died of a heroin drug overdose which launched an investigation that led officials to the home of Kevin Camp at 26 Fifth Street in Auburn. Police found 10 grams of heroin at Camp's home and other drug-trafficking evidence.

Camp, 41, of Auburn and Frank Lynch, 33, of Leeds were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and violation of conditional release.

Police say the drug charges for both men are expected to be elevated to aggravated trafficking once the Medical Examiner's Office has finished the autopsy of the man who they suspect overdosed.