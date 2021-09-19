Two men arrested in drive-by shooting in Raymond, police say

Dylan Sanphy, 21, of Raymond and Austin Yates, 24, of Windham face multiple charges in connection with the drive-by shooting, police say.

RAYMOND, Maine — Two men are behind bars Sunday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Raymond Saturday night.

According to police, Dylan Sanphy, 21, of Raymond and Austin Yates, 24, of Windham, got into an argument allegedly over the phone with the victims who live on Raymond Hill Rd.

Police said Sanphy and Yates allegedly drove by the victim’s home numerous times before firing multiple gunshots from their car at the victim’s home.

Sanphy was arrested by police in Windham during a traffic stop. One of the guns used in the drive-by was inside the car. Yates turned himself into the police.