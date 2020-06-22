Two men arrested in connection with break-ins in Belgrade and Benton

Scott Gordon and Raheem Goodwin, both 19-years-old and of Benton, were booked at the Kennebec County Jail.

BELGRADE, Maine — Two 19-year-olds from Benton have been arrested and are facing burglary charges in connection with break-ins in Benton and Belgrade.

Maine State Police troopers searched an apartment on River Road in Benton after receiving information about the location of some stolen property related to a burglary complaint on May 30, 2020, at the Sticky Diamond medical marijuana dispensary on Rt. 225 in the town of Rome.

A second attempted burglary occurred in the town of Belgrade on the same day, according to state police.

With the public’s help, troopers were able to identify the two men involved in both incidents as Scott Gordon, 19, of Benton, and Raheem Goodwin, 19, of Benton.

After searching the apartment where stolen property was recovered, both Gordon and Goodwin were arrested and charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and criminal mischief.

Both were booked at the Kennebec County Jail with bail set at $8,000 for each of them.