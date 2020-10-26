Two men arrested in Bangor in separate thefts

Hours after a Bangor man was arrested for theft and burglary, a Litchfield man was arrested for theft and robbery

BANGOR, Maine — Two men were arrested by Bangor Police on Saturday.

Joshua Martin, a 24-year-old from Bangor, was arrested for theft, burglary of a car and violating conditions of release for previous criminal charges. Police said witnesses saw Martin entering unlocked cars on Second Street near the YWCA.

Martin was identified with the help of a resident’s security camera. Police say he refused to give any information about where he had sold the drills he stole.

Just a couple of hours later, Bangor Police arrested Jeffrey Brough, a 40-year-old man from Litchfield, after he fled from the Home Depot on Stillwater Avenue.

Police said Brough stole a Dewalt Folding trimmer, threw two rechargeable batteries at security personal, and threatened violence to the security officers if they tried to stop him as he left.

Brough hired an innocent woman to get a ride away from the scene. She was pulled over by Bangor Police on the Interstate near a Hobby Lobby. Police said Brough left the car and made a run for it by jumping over the guardrail and headed for the store.

He then stole a bicycle near the Game Stop on Stillwater Avenue. Later in the day, a man fitting Brough’s description had entered the Kohl’s Department Store while wearing only one shoe. Police said the suspect was seen leaving the Kohl’s Department store in a white van.