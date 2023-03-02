Two men charged, arrested after police pursuit in Auburn

Police reportedly seized $15,000 in crack cocaine during the arrest.

AUBURN, Maine — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in a police pursuit and drug seizure in Auburn on Wednesday.

Around 8:50 p.m., Auburn police conducted a traffic stop in the area of 48 Hampshire Street, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said.

Driver Jeremiah Reed, 31, of Palmdale, California, reportedly fled on foot while officers were talking to him. His passenger, 27-year-old Marqelle Perry of Palmdale, California, then took control of the vehicle and drove down Hampshire Street, crashing into a snowbank behind the Hilton Garden Inn, police said.

Perry then reportedly fled on foot toward the Androscoggin River. Both men were quickly apprehended, according to police.

With assistance from the Auburn Fire Department, police reportedly recovered a clear plastic bag with 177 grams of crack cocaine inside totaling about $15,000 that Reed had thrown onto the roof of a nearby business during the pursuit.

Reed now faces charges of refusing to submit to arrest (Class E), aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (Class B), and falsifying physical evidence (Class D), with a $2,500 bail, according to the release.

Perry is being charged with refusing to submit to arrest (Class E), and driving to endanger (Class E), with a $150 bail.