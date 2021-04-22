Two Maine women arrested for separate drug trafficking operations

Cassandra Gasbarro of Old Orchard Beach and Jill McDevitt of Porter were both charged with aggravated trafficking on Wednesday in separate MDEA arrests

MAINE, USA — Two Maine women were arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) for separate drug trafficking operations on Wednesday.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said 33-year-old Cassandra Gasbarro of Old Orchard Beach was arrested after being stopped on the Maine Turnpike in Wells by officials with warrants.

Moss said MDEA agents had been investigating Gasbarro for allegedly selling fentanyl throughout York County. Agents allege she would routinely travel out of the state to purchase large amounts of fentanyl at cheaper prices, then sell it in Maine for a bigger profit. She was coming back from Massachusetts when officials stopped her on Wednesday.

Moss said State Police Troopers found 265 grams of suspected fentanyl, which has an estimated street value of $45,000, in Gasbarro’s car. She was arrested for aggravated trafficking and taken to York County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash. Gasbarro will appear in court on Friday at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, MDEA agents from the Western District Task Force and Maine State Police executed three search warrants in Cumberland, York, and Oxford Counties. Moss said the execution of the search warrants as part of a four-month investigation into the alleged illegal distribution of methamphetamine throughout Southern Oxford County by Jill McDevitt of Porter.

Agents and State Police stopped McDevitt in her Chevrolet Envoy on Route 25 in Standish with a search warrant where they found meth and suspected drug profits in the car, Moss said.

After the arrest, officials searched a storage unit in York County rented by McDevitt, as well as her house in Porter. Moss said illegal drugs were found at all three search warrant locations.

Police found a total of 600 grams of methamphetamine and $58,000 in suspected drug profits, as well as weighing, packaging, and drug distribution tools. The estimated street value of the drugs is $60,000.

McDevitt was taken to the York County Jail where bail was set at $100,000 cash. She will also appear in Alfred Superior Court on Friday at 1 p.m.