GRAY, Maine — Two men were found passed out early Tuesday morning in a locked car that was running and in drive.

Matthew Grant, 43, of Yarmouth and Zachary Cleaves, 36, of Biddeford are both charged with trafficking in schedule W drugs and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatus.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Patrick Ferriter responded to a location on Center Road in Gray just before 6 a.m. for a report of two men passed out in a vehicle.

Sgt. Ferriter was able to wake the two men, who said they were confused and didn't know where they were. They told Sgt. Ferriter they were coming from Biddeford. While talking with them, Sgt. Ferriter said he observed evidence of drug use and possession in the car.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

With the assistance of officers from multiple area departments, Sgt. Ferriter conducted a search of the vehicle and found 24 grams of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

Both men were taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

