MAINE, USA — The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit, working with Homeland Security, charged two men this week with possessing child pornography.

The arrests took place in Wiscasset and South China following investigations that started in March. The two cases are unrelated to each other.

Casey Leavitt, 28, of Wiscasset was arrested at his home on Lowell Town Road on Wednesday. He was taken to the Two Bridges Jail and has a court date scheduled for July. Investigators said they found over a hundred images of young children on his cell phone.

Jeffery George, 38, of China was arrested at his home on Dirigo Road on Monday. He was taken to the Kennebec County Jail and his court appearance is scheduled for July 20. George's electronic devices were analyzed after they were seized by investigators in March. According to Maine State Police, George also is a lifetime registrant on Maine's sex offender list.

Both men are charged with possessing sexually explicit material of someone under the age of 12.

RELATED: Bangor man charged with possessing sexually explicit material of kids under age 12

RELATED: Skowhegan man charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Child Porn

RELATED: Former Bangor School Dept. employee pleads guilty to uploading child pornography