Two injured in Pittsfield hit-and-run

On Friday, police said the driver involved has been located.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Pittsfield police are investigating after two people were injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Pittsfield police responded to a report of a crash on Higgins Road, said the Pittsfield Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene, police found two injured pedestrians in the roadway.

"The suspect vehicle had fled prior to the officer's arrival," Pittsfield police said in a release.

Police said a 61-year-old Pittsfield man was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center for "serious injuries."

A 69-year-old Cornia woman was taken to Sabasticook Valley Hospital for her injuries, police said. The extent of her injuries was not made available.

On Friday, Pittsfield police issued an update that the driver involved has been located.

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact the Pittsfield Police Department.

No additional information has been released.