Two accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in beverages at York store

This morning two individuals broke into The Oceanside Store an it appears the beverage cooler piqued their interest. They helped themselves to a few hundred dollars worth of liquid refreshments. Anyone who has any knowledge about this incident, or any other incident can contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Cryan at the York Police Department at 207-363-4444. You may also choose to remain anonymous by reporting any information to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199, texting CRIMES (274637) and including TIPSCS in the message, or you may submit a confidential tip online by visiting the Seacoast Crime Stoppers website at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com or the Facebook page. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for help solving cases if the information leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect(s).