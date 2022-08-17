Two accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in beverages at York store

Officials say two individuals broke into The Oceanside Store early Wednesday morning, where "the beverage cooler piqued their interest."
YORK, Maine — Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of breaking into The Oceanside Store in York early Wednesday morning.
"The beverage cooler piqued their interest," according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department.
The two individuals reportedly stole a few hundred dollars worth of liquid beverages from the store, the post states.
Both suspects were caught on a security camera at the store.
Police ask in the post that if anyone has any information about the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.
No additional information has been released.
