Two found dead in Poland identified, deaths ruled a homicide

The two people are not related, and their deaths have been ruled a homicide, a release said Friday.

POLAND, Maine — Two people who were found dead following a welfare check Tuesday have been identified by police.

Shortly before 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Androscoggin County deputies conducted a welfare check on Tripp Lake Road in Poland, a new release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

While investigating, deputies discovered the bodies of two males dead inside the home, Moss said.

Deputies were assisted by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Maine State Police Southern Field Division in securing the home for further investigation, according to the release.

The two bodies were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta to determine the cause and manner of death of the two males, and to identify them, the release states.

After the OCME investigation, the two males were identified as Shoeb Mohamed Adan, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, Maine, according to the release.

Moss said the two males are not related, and the OCME ruled the two deaths a homicide.

"The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department have been conducting interviews and following up on leads in Maine and Massachusetts," the release said Friday.

Moss said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Deputies ask anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 207-753-2599.