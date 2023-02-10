Two facing several charges following 'barricaded person' incident in Milford

At about 4:20 p.m. Monday, deputies said Route 178 in Milford was shut down to traffic, and residents of the immediate area were advised to shelter in place.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILFORD, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published on Oct. 2, 2023.

Two men are facing several charges following an incident involving a "barricaded person" in Milford on Monday afternoon.

Over the past several months, investigators with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's North Central Task Force, as well as the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, have been investigating "suspected drug trafficking activities" by individuals residing at 92 Bradley Rd. in Milford, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release Tuesday.

"Late [Monday] afternoon, MDEA investigators, along with Penobscot Sheriff’s Deputies became aware that an individual, who was believed to be at the residence to buy illicit drugs, was held at gunpoint and robbed by two individuals in the house," Moss said.

At about 4:20 p.m. Monday, deputies said Route 178 (Bradley Road) was shut down to traffic, and residents of the immediate area were advised to shelter in place.

As a result of the failed drug transaction involving firearms inside the Bradley Road home, and following an immediate investigation, two men were identified and arrested on robbery and drug-related charges, the release stated.

Ernest Newson, 45, of Utica, New York, has been charged with Class A robbery with a firearm, Class A aggravated trafficking in Scheduled W drugs (crack cocaine), and violations of conditions of release (currently out on bail for domestic violence assault), Moss said. Brian Corvino, 35, of Milford, was charged with Class A robbery with a firearm.

"Following the arrests of Newson and Corvino, a search warrant was prepared and executed on the Bradley Road residence. During the search, agents located and seized a 9mm handgun and a BB gun pistol that closely resembled a semi-automatic handgun," the release said.

Both men were taken to the Penobscot County Jail where they are being held without bail pending an initial court date.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and the Milford Fire Department assisted in this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more arrests are likely, according to Moss.