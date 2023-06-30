Two face charges in alleged burglary at home of quadruple homicide in Bowdoin

The incident occurred at the same home where four people were killed in April, deputies said.

BOWDOIN, Maine — Two people face charges in connection with an alleged burglary in Bowdoin Thursday at the same residence where four people were killed in April.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office received a report of a residential burglary Thursday from a son of the four victims in the April incident who was living at the 1459 Augusta Road home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Joseph Eaton, 34, has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the April deaths of Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, and longtime friends, Bowdoin homeowners Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62. Eaton faces additional charges in connection with a subsequent shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth that injured three.

During the Thursday incident, several firearms and pieces of jewelry, a coin collection, a significant amount of cash, U.S. Border Patrol duty gear, including a duty-issued weapon, ballistic vest, duty belt, and ammunition that was government issued, were reportedly taken from the home.

Just before noon, a search warrant was executed at a Doughty Road residence in Bowdoin by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Homeland Security.

Many of the items reportedly taken from the residence were seized as a result of the search warrant.

Michael Hall, 40, of Brunswick and Jeanna Doughty, 43, of Brunswick were taken into custody on multiple charges and are being held without bail at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, deputies said.

Doughty faces charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, methamphetamine, and violations of conditions of release. Hall is being charged with violations of conditions of release.

Additional charges are pending, deputies said.

Those with any information regarding the incident are being asked to call Detective Sargeant Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office at 207-443-9711.