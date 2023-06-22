Two dogs shot after attacking Cumberland County deputy in Baldwin

The two dogs attacked a deputy while attempting to arrest two people on outstanding warrants Thursday morning.

BALDWIN, Maine — Shortly before 9:15 a.m., Cumberland County sheriff's deputies responded to assist the sheriff's office civil division with "paperwork service" at 879 Pequawket Trail, a release from the sheriff's office said.

After arriving at the home, deputies found out two people who lived there had warrants out for their arrest based on "unrelated criminal proceedings," according to the release.

"During the paperwork service and arrest attempt, contact was made with the homeowners, who subsequently released two dogs from the residence," the release said.

The two dogs reportedly charged and attacked one of the patrol deputies.

"One dog would not release their bite, and the deputy shot the dog once with their service weapon," the release stated. "While the first dog was attacking the deputy, a second dog began to attack and was also shot."

The two dogs were taken from the scene to a veterinarian, deputies said.

Cory-Jo Bello, 40, of Baldwin, was arrested on his outstanding warrant, as well as charged with assault and violating conditions of release.

Samantha Bello, 37, also of Baldwin, was arrested on her outstanding warrant from the state of Massachusetts, according to deputies.

Cory-Jo Bello was booked at the Cumberland County Jail with $350 cash bail, while Samantha Bello was charged as a fugitive from justice and booked without bail pending extradition, the release said.

"The deputy involved was evaluated at the scene and later was treated and released from Maine Medical Center," deputies said.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police and Standish/Baldwin Animal Control Unit.