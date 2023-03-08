Two charged with drug trafficking offenses after alleged Oxford Casino hotel drug deal

The two men are being held at the Oxford County Jail on a $10,000 bail.

OXFORD, Maine — Two men face drug charges after a reported drug deal occurred in a hotel room at Oxford Casino Tuesday.

Oxford police officers responded Tuesday to a report of a drug deal happening inside an Oxford Casino hotel room, according to a news release from the Oxford Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, three men were removed from the hotel room after finding drug paraphernalia inside, according to the release.

Police said two of the men admitted to using cocaine throughout the night, and both were charged and arrested on drug trafficking offenses.

Curtis Fogg and Brendan Durant were charged with trafficking Schedule W drugs (Class B), according to the release.

Police later obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and seized the following from the room:

Felony amounts of fentanyl

Felony amounts of cocaine base

.22 Magnum revolver

$6,300 in suspected drug proceeds

Drug paraphernalia used in the manufacturing of cocaine base

After the search, Fogg and Durant were then charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl (Class A), aggravated trafficking of cocaine (Class A), possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, and criminal forfeiture (Civil).

The two men are being held at the Oxford County Jail on a $10,000 bail.