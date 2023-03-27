Three charged with drug trafficking in Old Town

After searching an Old Town home, police found 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 56 grams of heroin.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Three people are facing drug charges following a parking incident and bail search in Old Town on Saturday.

Around midnight Saturday, Old Town police officers responded to a "parking problem complaint" on Howard Street, a news release from the Old Town Police Department said Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, one officer noticed contraband in plain sight inside the vehicle, according to the release. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 34-year-old Victor Dorr of Bangor.

Dorr was charged with unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs (heroin), and unlawful possession of schedule Y drugs (Diazepam), the release stated.

Police said they conducted a bail search shortly after the parking incident at a Cliff Street home.

After searching the home, officers found 20 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of heroin, according to the release.

As a result, 37-year-old Kenneth Gallant, of Old Town, and 37-year-old Suzanne Hulbert, also of Old Town, were both charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (Class A) and violation of conditions of release (Class E), the release said.