Two charged in connection with several windows 'shot out' in Rumford

Police said the incident, which occurred on Aug. 9, resulted in over $2,000 in damages to residential and business properties throughout Rumford.

RUMFORD, Maine — Two people have been charged following an incident that left multiple windows shot out in Rumford earlier this month.

On Sunday, Rumford police charged 18-year-old Gregory Everett, of New Sharon, as well as a 17-year-old Rumford girl with aggravated criminal mischief in connection with "nearly a dozen windows being shot out with a sling-shot and BB-gun," the Rumford Police Department said in a news release.

Everett has been ordered to appear in a Rumford court for arraignment to answer to the charge on Nov. 13, according to the release. On Nov. 16, the 17-year-old girl is set to appear in court.

Everett is facing up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted as charged, the release said.

Police added that an additional adult and two additional minors are believed to be involved in this incident and are currently considered to be persons of interest. They have not been charged pending further investigation.

Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this incident.