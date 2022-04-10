Two charged in connection with robbery at JR's Pawn Shop in Waterville

Damiean Marcial-Alexander, 20, and Ryan Ansart, 21, were both charged with theft of firearms from a licensed firearms dealer, a release said.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Two Massachusetts men were arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a burglary at JR's Pawn Shop in Waterville on April 10, 2022.

Damiean Marcial-Alexander, 20, of Waterville, Maine and Springfield, Massachusetts, and Ryan Ansart, 21, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, were arrested following an investigation into the 2022 robbery, a news release from the Waterville Police Department said.

Marcial-Alexander and Ansart were both charged "by criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine with theft of firearms from a licensed firearms dealer," according to the release.

The investigation into the incident was conducted by the Waterville Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (Portland office), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (Springfield, Massachusetts office), and the Springfield Police Department, the release said.