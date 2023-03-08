Two arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Greenbush

While executing a search warrant at a home on Spring Bridge Road Tuesday evening, officials seized around 50 grams of fentanyl.

GREENBUSH, Maine — Two people were charged and arrested after drugs were seized during a search warrant execution in Greenbush Tuesday evening.

An ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in Hancock and Penobscot Counties by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency led to the execution of the search warrant at a home on Spring Bridge Road, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The MDEA has been working alongside federal, state, county, and local leaders for more than a year to investigate an "out-of-state drug trafficking organization" that is responsible for the distribution of "significant amounts of fentanyl" in Hancock, Somerset, Penobscot, and Piscataquis Counties, according to the release.

Over the course of the investigation the MDEA charged and arrested more than a dozen people that are believed to be connected to the drug trafficking group, Moss said. The MDEA has also seized "several pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl and tens of thousands of dollars in illegal drug proceeds."

Investigators with the MDEA learned in recent weeks members of the group were operating out of a home in Greenbush, and as part of the investigation, " a number of undercover purchases of fentanyl were made from inside the Greenbush home," the release said.

The search warrant at the Greenbush home Tuesday night was executed by MDEA investigators, Maine State Police Tactical Team, Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations, Moss said Wednesday.

Moss said officials seized around 50 grams of fentanyl that has an estimated street value of $7,500.

"Some of the fentanyl seized was recovered from the home’s septic tank," the release said. "Also seized was approximately $30,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of drugs sales obtained over the last couple of weeks from the home."

Cleudy Confesor Carmona Mejia, 34, of the Dominican Republic, and Kelcie Curtis, 26, of Greenbush, Maine, were both arrested on charges of aggravated drug trafficking (Class A), according to the release.

Mejia has bail set at $50,000 in cash, and Curtis has bail set at $35,000 in cash.

The MDEA asks anyone who may have information related to this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your area to contact your closest Maine Drug Enforcement office. You can also text "MDEA" to TIP411 (847411) or call the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457.

Those struggling with substance use disorder can call 211 for resources, or text your zip code to 898-211.