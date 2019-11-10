BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police and fire evacuated a Bangor home Thursday night after drug agents found what they suspect was a methamphetamine lab inside one of the building's apartments.

Two people face charges in connection with the incident, the 29th response by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's lab team this year.

Bangor police discovered the reported lab Thursday night while responding to a call for a disturbance, police say. Both apartments were evacuated and the building was secured.

The lab team was at the home today processing evidence, with support from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Bangor Fire Department.

No additional information was available Friday afternoon.

