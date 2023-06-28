Two arrested in Hampden on drug charges

The arrests were made Tuesday, deputies say.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Two men were arrested on drug charges in Hampden on Tuesday night, deputies say.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Carmel Road North.

Two men were inside, Brian Maingrette, 30, of Massachusetts, and Lance Chipman, 36, of Rockland, deputies said.

Chipman reportedly had a suspected "crack pipe" and was out on bail, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

After a search, deputies found a baggy of suspected fentanyl and a large sum of money they believed to be from drug proceeds. Later, at the jail, correctional officers found two more baggies containing suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, authorities said.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, the release stated. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.