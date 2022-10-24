Two arrested in Clifton on aggravated drug trafficking charges

State and local police, along with Maine DEA, Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, raided a home on Scott's Point Road Monday morning.

CLIFTON, Maine — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday morning when police raided a property on Scott's Point Road in Clifton.

Jessica Lovely, 36, and Michael Drake, 54, were charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Lovely was also charged with violation of conditions of release. Drake was also charged with Class B felony unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Following a months-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking at the home, Penobscot County Sheriff's Office special response team and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 7 a.m. Monday.

Deputies allegedly seized about 315 gross grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 gross grams of fentanyl compound, and an undisclosed amount of drug proceeds, the release said.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Holden Police Department, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Brewer Rescue.