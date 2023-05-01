Two arrested in Augusta on drug trafficking charges

Police said they seized an "undisclosed amount of money, drugs, and contraband" during the execution of a search and arrest warrant.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two individuals were arrested in Augusta Monday on drug trafficking charges after police executed a search and arrest warrant at a local residence.

At around 11:45 a.m., Augusta police, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency representatives, and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office executed a search and arrest warrant at a Drew Street residence, according to a news release from the Augusta Police Department.

Officials reportedly seized an "undisclosed amount of money, drugs, and contraband," the release stated.

Malik Miller, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, and Tammy Peaslee, 52, of Augusta were reportedly both charged in connection with the search warrant.

Miller was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, and criminal forfeiture and is being held on $10,500 cash bail, police said.

Peaslee was reportedly charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs and criminal forfeiture, and is being held on $5,500 cash bail.

Police said both Miller and Peaslee are being held at the Kennebec County Jail.