Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Augusta

An "undisclosed amount of firearms, money, drugs, and contraband" were seized during the execution of a search and arrest warrant on Tuesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after an Augusta residence was searched on Tuesday.

Augusta police, along with representatives from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office, performed a search and arrest warrant at a Summer Street residence in Augusta around 11:40 a.m., according to a news release from the Augusta Police Department.

Officials reportedly seized an "undisclosed amount of firearms, money, drugs, and contraband."

Zachary Magee, 31, of Winthrop, and Samual Barrows, 27, of Augusta were both charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, police said.

Magee and Barrows are being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $5,500 cash bail.