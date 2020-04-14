SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department says they have arrested two individuals who were suspects in a robbery of a 7-Eleven store in Springvale Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the store at 489 Main St. in Springvale around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a hold-up alarm. Once on scene, officers learned that a man had entered the store alone and went to buy a drink. When the clerk opened the cash register to make change, the suspect lunged toward the cash drawer and a struggle ensued between him and the clerk.

The suspect then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a getaway car.

The store clerk was able to get the license plate number and a description of the suspect and female driver. The suspects’ vehicle was found at the Kennebunk Service Plaza by a Maine State Police Trooper, who detained the suspects.

Photos: York County Jail

Gage Gagne, 23, or Sanford and Abigail Davis, 21, of Kennebunk were arrested and booked on charges of robbery, a class A felony.

They were transported to the York County Jail and have court dates for York County Superior Court in Alfred. Bail was set at $5,000 cash for Davis, and $10,000 cash for Gagne.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in armed confrontation with Maine State Police

RELATED: Maine man on the loose after escaping from home confinement

RELATED: Buxton homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

RELATED: Portland Fire, Police searching for person in water at Back Cove