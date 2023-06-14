Two arrested, charged with robbery, assault in connection with Belfast stabbing incident

A male reportedly suffered serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

BELFAST, Maine — Two suspects were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with a Monday stabbing incident and alleged robbery in Belfast that left a male hospitalized.

Belfast police responded to and spoke with a person with reported stab wounds at the Waldo County Hospital Emergency Room on Tuesday, Belfast police said in a Tuesday news release.

The male reportedly told officers he was robbed at knifepoint, then was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning near a wooded trail and encampment west of Route 1 and south of the CMP powerlines.

Police said the male suffered serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

On Wednesday, police arrested Justin Wilmot, 20, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts and Isabella Noui, 19 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts after locating both suspects in Bangor, according to a Wednesday news release.

Belfast detectives, assisted by Bangor police, recovered the male's property and wallet, and the knife used in the incident, police said.

Wilmot faces charges of aggravated attempted murder, Class A, elevated aggravated assault, Class A, armed robbery, Class A, and falsifying physical evidence, Class D.

Noui was charged with armed robbery, Class A, criminal conspiracy, Class B, and falsifying physical evidence, Class D.

Both suspects are being held without bail at the Waldo County Jail with a court date set for July 28. An anticipated arraignment date is set for June 19 in Waldo County Superior Court.