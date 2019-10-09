SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Two teens have been arrested in connection with vandalizing a field in Scarborough used for football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, police in Scarborough Griffin MacVane, 18, of Windham, and Robert Maynard, 18, of Westbrook. The two teens are being charged with vandalizing the field on July 2, including damaging the turf field at the Clifford C. Mitchell Sports Complex.

A 17-year-old juvenile Windham was issued a juvenile summons in connection to this incident.

Scarborough Police had been looking for the vandals for months. The synthetic turf and nearby grass had tire tread marks, and pieces were strewn across the field.

The varsity turf is home to football, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey. Summer soccer leagues and children's soccer camps scrambled to find a new area to play this past summer. The complex is typically open to the public and joggers can run the track for exercise.

MacVane and Maynard were taken to the Cumberland County Jail and are being charged with aggravated criminal mischief.

