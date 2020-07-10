Turner man dead after car, pedestrian crash

This area of Route 4 has no street lights and the area was very dark, police say.

TURNER, Maine — A Turner man is dead after a car/pedestrian crash in the area of Route 4 in North Turner near the Trask Road Monday night.

Around 7:00 p.m, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office along with Turner Fire and Rescue responded to the scene where Dillon Jordan, 33, was struck and killed by a 2006 Ford Freestyle operated by Sandra Shirley, 64, of Auburn. This area of Route 4 has no street lights and the area was very dark, police say.

The preliminary investigation shows Jordan was in the middle of the northbound travel lane wearing dark clothing when he was struck by Shirley. It is unclear why Jordan was in the middle of the roadway at this time

Jordan died at the scene of his injuries. Shirley was not injured. The crash is being reconstructed by a detective with the sheriff’s office and this incident remains under investigation.