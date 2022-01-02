Turner double homicide suspect expected to be ruled 'not criminally responsible by reason of insanity'

Patrick Maher was charged with the murders of Troy and Dulsie Varney in February 2021.

AUBURN, Maine — Almost a year ago. Troy and Dulsie Varney were stabbed to death in their home in Turner. On Tuesday morning, a hearing was held to decide whether the man accused of their murder is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Maher's attorney, Henry Griffin, said in the courtroom that the goal was to prove Maher was not in the right mind when he killed the Varneys.

"What I'm asking the court to do is to issue an order under title 15 that would commit my client to the custody of the department of health and human services as the court knows it's a locked facility where my client will remain," Griffin said.

Both Griffin and state prosecutors questioned the forensic psychiatrist who evaluated Maher. Dr. Luke Douglass says Maher's actions are consistent with someone who has schizophrenia and he likely had a psychotic break in February of last year when police say he broke into the Varney's home while they were asleep.

Douglass is explaining what Maher thought was happening when he went off his medication. Douglass says Maher thought he was being watched by the CIA and there were cameras being placed in his apartment #NEWSCENTERmaine — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 1, 2022

More than 30 family members and friends of the Varneys gathered in the courtroom on Tuesday morning. They said Troy and Dulsie were kind and generous people who made an impact on everyone they met.

"I could create a line of victims from this courtroom all the way back to Turner. The ripple effect of taking these two people out of our community has touched thousands," said Trevor Varney, Troy's brother.

Justice Thomas Mckeon said he agrees with Maher's plea, though he will not officially rule Maher is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity until the court confirms there is a place available at Riverview Psychiatric Center. In the meantime, he will be held at Androscoggin County Jail.