FLORENCE, Colo — The Department of Justice on Thursday announced it would resume executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

According to deathpenaltyinfo.org, there are currently 62 federal death row prisoners facing capital punishment. Among them is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who in 2015 was convicted of planting bombs at the 2013 Boston Marathon.

Tsarnaev, 26, is currently being held at U.S. Penitentiary "ADX Florence" near Florence, Colorado, better known as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies."

In its announcement Thursday, the DOJ identified five inmates that are set to be executed this winter — Tsarnaev is not one of them.

Daniel Lee, convicted in the 1996 deaths of a gun dealer and his family in Arkansas; Lezmond Mitchell, convicted in the 2001 deaths of a grandmother and granddaughter in Arizona; Wesley Purkey, convicted in the 1998 death of a teenager in Missouri; Alfred Bourgeois, convicted in the 2002 death of his toddler-aged daughter in Texas; and Dustin Honken, convicted in the 1993 deaths of five people in Iowa, are all set to be executed.

All five executions are scheduled to take place Dec. 9 through Jan. 15 at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in Indiana.

The DOJ said additional executions will be scheduled at a later date.