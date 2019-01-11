PORTLAND, Maine — A second gun has been caught by Transportation Security Administration officers in two days at Portland International Jetway.

A Florida man was caught Thursday at the airport by a TSA officer who found a 9 mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber, in his knapsack.

On Wednesday a Maine woman was stopped at the checkpoint with a 9 mm handgun loaded with six bullets tucked in her purse.

TSA officers spotted the man’s gun when his carry-on belongings entered the checkpoint X-ray machine and contacted the airport police.

Airport Police confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The guns caught on Wednesday and Thursday are the only two guns that TSA officers in Portland have detected so far this year.

