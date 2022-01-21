FBI issues nationwide alert in unsolved disappearance of UMass Amherst student

Maura Murray disappeared in 2004. The FBI has now issued a nationwide missing person alert on her case.

It's been nearly 18 years since University of Massachusetts Amherst student Maura Murray disappeared after a single-car crash in Haverhill. The FBI has now issued a nationwide missing person alert on her case.

"What I think and what I hope is that they received some new information," Julie Murray, Maura's sister, said.

The Violent Criminal Apprehension Program alert is part of the FBI's VICAP program. According to the FBI's website, the program maintains a nationwide data information center that collects and analyses crimes of violence. It also examines crime data and patterns to identify potential similarities.

"This database doesn't include a whole lot of missing people. The missing people that it does include are those that seem to be random and motiveless, where foul play is suspected," Julie said.

Julie said she doesn't know where Maura was heading because she said Maura didn't tell anyone. Julie continues to look for answers including bone fragments that were found near Loon Mountain in September. New Hampshire State Police said the fragments are not Maura's.

"That was a letdown," Julie said.

Julie said this alert gives her and her family hope that they will figure out what happened to Maura.

February 9 will mark 18 years since Maura disappeared. Julie said people can light a candle in remembrance for Maura on Feb. 9 at 7:30 pm.