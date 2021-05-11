A Lewiston woman was beaten to death 45 years ago, and her daughter thinks she knows the killer

Dottie Milliken was 27 when she was found dead outside what used to be a laundromat on Lisbon Street on Nov. 6, 1976.

LEWISTON, Maine — Saturday marks 45 years since a 27-year-old Maine woman was brutally beaten and left to die outside what was a laundromat along a busy Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

Dorothy 'Dottie' Milliken was doing her laundry in the middle of the night at the former Beal's Laundromat. Milliken usually did her laundry in the mornings, along with her daughter Tonia, but on Friday, Nov. 5, 1976, she decided to do her laundry at night. She was preparing to return to work that Monday from maternity leave, according to Maine State Police.

Milliken left her home around 11 p.m. after her husband went to bed. A newspaper delivery boy found her body the following morning around 4:40 a.m. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Her daughter, Tonia Ross, was seven years old when her mother was killed. One of her last memories and interactions with her mom was when Ross refused to leave her aunt's house with Milliken. She woke up the next morning to the news.

"It would bring peace to my heart to know that the person finally admitted it. Because in my heart, I know who they are," Ross said.

In a news release from Maine State Police, Det. Michael Chavez, the primary detective who has been investigating the case since 2012 after he was promoted into the State Police Major Crimes Unit, wrote:

“These kinds of cases are the most challenging to work on. Over the years, a number of other [Maine] State Police detectives have been working on this case, and we have still yet to uncover both the motivation for the crime and the person responsible.”

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Maine State Police said there are roughly five persons of interest in the case, but they have not been able to verify enough information to pin one of them down as responsible for her death.

"I think what’s missing is that piece of information that we need, possibly from the public that might be able to give it to us. Maybe they have been afraid to come forward in the past, and we’d love to listen to them. We’d love to talk to them," Maine State Police Lt. Scott Gosselin said. "Somebody should’ve seen something, and we just haven’t gotten that piece of information that puts us there yet."

Ross believes her mother knew the person responsible, due to the brutality of the beating.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the person who did this was so consumed by anger that they made a conscious effort to brutally strike down an unarmed woman without thinking twice about the consequences. To make things worse, this person had the audacity to just walk away, which left the family consumed by anger, regret and sorrow," Det. Chavez wrote.

"I would be able to sleep at night knowing that the person finally came forward," Ross said.

If you have information on this case, please contact the Maine State Police, Major Crimes South at 1 Gray Farm Rd. Gray, ME 04039 or call 207-228-0857.

