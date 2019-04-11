BANGOR, Maine — A woman charged with mailing a threatening letter with white powder to Sen. Susan Collins' home in Bangor last year will stand trial this week in Bangor.

Suzanne Muscara, 37, of Burlington, is officially charged with mailing a threatening communication to a U.S. government official protected under federal law when she allegedly sent the letter in October 2018.

Muscara pleaded not guilty in federal court to the charges back in April.

Thomas Daffron, Collns' husband, opened a different letter at their Bangor home on October 15, 2018. The letter had white powder coming falling out of it that claimed to be toxic. Authorities and hazardous material experts were sent to the home but determined that the letter did not contain any poison.

Two days later the U.S. Postal Service had started screening the Senator's mail, they intercepted another letter leaking white powder bound for the Collins home.

This letter claimed to be carrying anthrax. Muscara's fingerprints were found on the envelope and she later told FBI agents she had sent it but that it did not contain any poison.

If convicted, Muscara faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

