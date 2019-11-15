BANGOR, Maine — Phillip Clark's trial began on Friday morning. Clark stands trial for the murder of his sister-in-law, Renee Clark Henneberry.

"Phillip Clark shot at Renee 7-8 times. Until he emptied the gun. Then he reloaded," State Prosecutor, Lisa Bogue said to the court. "In his own words you'll hear him say, I kept pulling the trigger until I killed her."

The defense doesn't disagree on what happened the night of the murder, instead, defense attorneys just want to tell Phillip's side.

"And that's what this whole trial's going to be about. The situation is a lot more complicated than it first appears," defense attorney, Lisa Bogue said.

Under Maine law, state prosecutors will have to prove that Phillip intentionally or knowingly caused the murder of Renee.

The defense, used an analogy of an overflowing bucket. There's just too much water pouring in until it tips over.

Perkins says Phillip was the bucket and he couldn't take any more water, or problem from Renee.

"I think most people can relate to the experience of getting so angry or so frustrated that you stop thinking," Perkins said.

Court documents show that Renee filed for a protection from abuse order against Phillip.

That request was denied because Rene and Phillip were not partners... only related by marriage.

Rene's daughter has lead the fight to have state law changed... now broadening who can be granted protection from whom.

