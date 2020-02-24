NEWPORT, Maine — A Newport man charged with murder in the death of his wife is expected to stand trial in about a year.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to begin the trial of 40-year-old Frederick Allen Jr. on Feb. 22, 2021.

Allen was charged with murder in January after police found the body of his wife, 37-year-old Anielka Allen, in the home the couple shared with their children. The couple had lived in the home at 16 North St. since 2012.

Frederick Allen Jr. has not entered a plea in the case.

According to court documents at Newport District Court, the couple filed for divorce on December 9, 2019, citing irreconcilable marital differences. The divorce application states, "we have come to an agreement that we are unable to make our marriage work."

Then on Dec. 10, Anielka wrote to the court stating that she disagreed with the original agreement and asked for an expedited hearing on the case because Frederick had taken their children. It states, "I do not know where my kids are and unable to speak or see them."

But then on Dec. 16, Anielka, in a handwritten note to the court, wrote, “I, Anielka Allen would like to dismiss the pending divorce matter due to an agreement to attend marriage counseling to work the marriage out”.

Newport Police Chief Leonard Macdaid confirmed that his department had been called to the Allen home twice before. Once in 2010 for a family disturbance between Mr. and Mrs. Allen. And in 2013 they were called to a family disturbance between Frederick Allen and another family member. No charges were ever filed.