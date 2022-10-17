Trial begins for former corrections officer accused of killing 9-year-old girl

Kenneth Morang is facing a manslaughter charge after his truck crashed into an SUV transporting the Bell family.

PORTLAND, Maine — It was an accident that grabbed headlines three summers ago. A pickup truck crashed into an SUV with a father and three daughters inside.

One of those daughters was nine-year-old Rayleen Bell, who died in the crash.

Former corrections officer Kenneth Morang, the driver of the pickup truck, is now on trial and is being charged with manslaughter because prosecutors said he was driving recklessly due to a serious lack of sleep after working a 16-hour shift.

"If you were to look at his time card from Sunday to Sunday, say the 14th through the 22nd when this occurred, he logged more than 80 hours that week. Fifty-five of which occurred between the 17th and the 21st," one state prosecutor argued.

HAPPENING TODAY: The manslaughter trial for Kenneth Morang will begin. He is being accused of falling asleep at the wheel and killing a young girl #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/2AqZaRY9eq — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) October 17, 2022

"The state and I agree on many facts of this case. My client was driving a vehicle that caused the death of Rayleen, we don't disagree on that," Defense Attorney Amy Fairfield added.

But what Fairfield and the state differ on is Morang's 'state of mind' that day, and whether Morang's actions in the days leading up to the crash, in the form of working all that overtime, rise to the level of reckless behavior.