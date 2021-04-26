Trial begins for Bangor man charged with murder

On Monday afternoon the state called witnesses from the Bangor Police and Fire Departments who responded the night of Demetrious Snow's death

BANGOR, Maine — The trial of a Bangor man charged with murder got underway at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor on Monday.

Rayshaun Moore, 35, is accused of killing 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor in the early morning hours of February 2020.

Police say Snow died at a local hospital after the two men got into a fight in a parking lot at 190 Harlow Street.

During opening statements Monday, Moore’s defense attorney, Hunter Tzovarras, told the jury that it’s not his client but an alternative suspect who committed the crime.

"The person who stabbed and killed Demetrius Snow ran to the upper parking lot, got in the car, and drove away. And that person who killed Demetrious Snow is still running from the charge today because it’s not Rayshawn Moore," Tzovarras said.

Maine Assistant Attorney General, Lisa Bogue, told the jury that once all of the evidence was in, they would see that the state proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The victim had the defendant's DNA on the knife, the victim's DNA was on the defendant's jacket and sneakers and the defendant's DNA is on the victim's hand," Bogue said. "So, your common sense and reason will tell you that Rayshawn Moore in fact killed Demetrius Snow."

The trial is expected to run through the rest of the week.