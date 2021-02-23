Tremont man arrested on drug trafficking charge

State Police found an estimated street value of $100,000 worth of suspected fentanyl when they arrested Keith Wedge, 35, of Tremont on Monday.

NEWPORT, Maine — A Tremont man is facing charges after a months-long investigation ended with his arrest on Monday.

Back in September, agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) Downeast Drug Task Force launched an investigation into heroin/fentanyl distribution in Hancock County, specifically Mount Desert Island.

As a result of the investigation, agents identified 35-year-old Keith Wedge of Tremont as a source of narcotics distribution. State Police were able to stop Wedge in Newport on Monday around 2:30 p.m. where they seized 500 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of approximately $100,000 in a 2013 Dodge Challenger.

Agents took $9,300 of suspected drug profits and the Challenger.

Wedge was transported to the Penobscot County Jail and he was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs, a Class “A” offense.