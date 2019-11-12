BANGOR, Maine — On the evening of Monday, Dec. 2, Maine State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-95 in Bangor for a traffic violation.

In a Facebook post, the department said criminal indicators were observed during the stop and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

Police said they then found 15 grams of suspected heroin, 2.7 grams of cocaine base and .25 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They said they also found $3,600 in suspected illegal drug proceeds.

Karey Sinclair, 38, and Ernestine Chubbuck, 52, of Bangor and Robert Arrington, 33, of Brooklyn, NY are now charged with unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs.

