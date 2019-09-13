OLD TOWN, Maine — A 27-year-old woman from Old Town is being charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop on Thursday led police to investigate her apartment.

Rachel Cardona was arrested Sept. 12 after police searched her home at 20 Whistle Way, Apt 29 in Old Town and found crack cocaine, heroin, and $5,900 cash in suspected drug money.

Cardona is also being charged with obstructing government administration. Police say their investigation is on-going and they expect more charges to follow.