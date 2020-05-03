LEWISTON, Maine — As part of what the Lewiston Police Department called "pro-active, initiative based policing," officers initiated a traffic stop of a man known locally by many officers.

David Levesque, 55, was stopped in the area of Blake Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the stop and a brief investigation that ensued, the Lewiston officer learned Levesque was out on bail for a previous drug related offense.

Levesque is now charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine), class D unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (suboxone), violation of conditions of release, and criminal forfeiture.

Police said they found more than $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds on Levesque.

Police also said Levesque's new drug trafficking charge is considered aggravated due to the fact that he was on bail for a previous offense in which police said he was found to be in possession of cocaine and suboxone, more than $2,000 in drug proceeds, and various evidence of trafficking drugs.

Levesque is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

