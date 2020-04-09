Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Dallas Plantation

The stop occurred just after 9 p.m. on Dallas Hill Road.

DALLAS PLANTATION, Maine — Three people from Maine are facing charges after Franklin County sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plantation on Tuesday.

The deputies received help from a U.S. Border Patrol agent and his K9 during the stop, which occurred just after 9 p.m.

As a result of the stop, the following individuals were arrested:

Jesse Coffin, 31, of Mexico is charged with unlawful possession of schedule W drugs and operating with a suspended license

Craig Cowper, 42, of Windham is charged with unlawful possession of schedule W drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Angela Thurlow, 19, of Steep Falls is charged with unlawful possession of schedule W drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.