Town of Durham email server hacked, fake messages sent

DURHAM, Maine — Town of Durham Administrator Ruth Glaeser released a press release Monday saying the Town's email server was hacked.
Glaeser said this happened on Oct. 16. People are receiving emails that appear to be sent by the Town and contain zip file attachments. If you receive emails from the Town of Durham, please delete them permanently. The Town of Durham will never request personal or banking information by email.
The Town has shut down the email server in question and is working with the Town’s IT company, BEK, to investigate and fix this issue.
This story will be updated when more information is available.