TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Police Department is warning people about a rash of car burglaries in town and the surrounding communities.

They say most of the breaks are occurring in the parking lots of gyms and daycares, usually in the evenings and early mornings, but not always, according to the Topsham Police Facebook page. They said the thieves are targeting these type businesses because people usually leave their purses or bags visible inside the car while they go in to work out or run in just to pick up their children.

Police believe the thieves have been watching the lots and have used window punches to take out the window if the car is locked. It takes them less than a minute to approach a vehicle, punch the window or open the door, remove the purse or bag and be gone, they said.

Police believe that thieves are looking for ID's, checks, debit or credit cards, which they quickly use before anything is reported as stolen.

In the post, police wrote, “Please don't make yourself an easy victim/target and have to deal with the financial headache associated with this type of crime. Please make sure your vehicle doors are locked, and that your bags or purses are not visible from outside the vehicle.”

Police are asking people in the area to spread the word and lock their cars.

Anyone with any information can call the Topsham Police Department at Call (207) 725-4337.

