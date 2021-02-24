Topsham police investigating gunshot fired in Bay Park neighborhood

One woman was taken into protective custody Thursday morning after allegedly firing a single shot through an exterior wall while her family was at home

TOPSHAM, Maine — Topsham police continue to investigate an incident early Thursday morning in which a resident of the Bay Park neighborhood allegedly fired a 9 mm handgun through an exterior wall of her home while her family was inside.

The woman was taken into protective custody following the incident, Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said.

A family member called 911 at 6:55 Thursday morning and said the woman was having mental health issues and was suicidal, Hagan said.

Topsham officers were at the home within minutes and were soon joined by Brunswick police officers, Sagadahoc County Sheriff's deputies and Maine state troopers.

Police closed the road and set up a perimeter around the house, telling immediate neighbors to stay away from windows and on the far side of their homes, Hagan said.

"All we knew at the time was she reportedly had a firearm in her hand and we were concerned she would come out and be a danger to others," he said.

When police arrived at the home, family members were outside. They told police that the woman and her husband had a verbal disagreement the previous evening, and at 4 a.m. the woman fired a single round through an exterior wall of the home.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the woman threw the gun out of the house and surrendered, Hagan said. She was taken to Mid Coast Hospital.