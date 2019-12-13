WOOLWICH, Maine — A Topsham man has been charged for his role in a fatal early-morning collision on Route 1 in Woolwich on July 15, 2019.

As a result of the collision, Barry Wyman, 58, of Bath, died on July 31, 2019.

William Young, 55, has been charged with manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and criminal speeding. He was indicted by the Sagadahoc County Grand Jury, after an investigation was conducted by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department.

“Investigations of this nature are time consuming and require a lot of follow up. The investigation was thorough and involved a reconstruction, vehicle examinations and interviews with a number of witnesses," Sheriff Joel Merry said. "This was a tragic event and the loss of a life was felt throughout our community. I am pleased with the amount of work and effort that went into this investigation. It is now up to the District Attorney and the courts to decide what happens next.”

Young was processed and released on $5,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in Sagadahoc County District Court on Feb. 18, 2020.

