TOLEDO, Ohio — Sometimes victims are not who we expect.

And that's the message one woman wants to get out after she helped bring down a local plastic surgeon on drug and sex assault charges.

Dr. Manish "Manny" Raj Gupta, 50, was sentenced to 19 1/2 years in prison Monday on charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and illegally dispensing a controlled substance.

One of his victims, who was a sex worker, talked exclusively with WTOL 11 about why other victims are afraid to come forward.

Law enforcement officials are positive the board-certified plastic surgeon Gupta had more victims than just the woman we're referring to as Victim #1. She's the only one to testify against him.

"I'm extremely grateful for today's decision. It was incredibly cathartic for me. it meant a lot to me to be able to speak for victims who can't have a voice or who don't have a voice. To be able to be a voice for those victims, it means everything to me, " Victim #1 said.

She also described how lonely it is to be the only one who has come forward to give testimony against Gupta, noting that sex workers fear not being believed when it comes to rape allegations.

"It's been incredibly isolating. I watched all of the days of the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar and I envied the sisterhood that those victims had. They had each other. I haven't met a single one of the other victims and it's been quite lonely. A lonely journey. But I feel them, I do feel them. I do pray for them. And I am so sorry for them from the bottom of my heart. I'm deeply sorry for them," she said.

When it came to seeing him in court, Victim #1 choked up, and then found her resolve.

"It was terrifying. My whole body was shaking. But there were words that I needed to say to him that I've been thinking about for five years. And there were words that needed to come out of me," she said. "I felt extremely grateful to have the opportunity to make him look at me and listen to me. I know that so many other victims don't get that opportunity for that kind of closure and that kind of healing. I just hope that me being able to receive that closure has a ripple effect for other victims and I can share that feeling with other victims and share that catharsis. That would mean a lot to me."

During a raid of his offices last year, the FBI found dozens of SD cards with videos of Gupta having sex with women who appeared to be unconscious.

Though women have reported violent encounters with Gupta in online forums, victims fear testifying.

According to court documents, Gupta, who resides in Sylvania, traveled to medical conferences in large urban areas, including Chicago in March and April 2013, Cleveland in April 2013, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale in June 2015 and July 2019, Los Angeles in September 2016 and various other dates in San Francisco and Detroit.

Gupta often would stay at a centrally located hotel in these cities, hire escorts in the area and administer incapacitating drugs in order to commit sexual acts of violence without consent.

Gupta often recorded these assaults and, prior to his travel, would ship a bag described in court documents as a "rape bag," containing drugs and recording equipment, to the hotel where he was staying.

Victim #1 was hired by Gupta in 2016 to accompany him to a medical conference in LA, where he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

"Manish Gupta drugged me and raped me and he filmed himself raping me. I woke up in the middle of it. Um, and I caught him in the act. I'm so grateful that I woke up and I caught him," she said. "If he had just drugged me a little bit more, I may have never known that this happened. I mean, my body would have known, but there's no way I would have caught him if I hadn't woken up in the middle of it. I am thankful for that."

Yes, she's a sex worker, but Victim #1 did not agree to certain acts and while drugged and videotaped. The multiple email correspondence that Gupta had with Victim #1 detailed that Gupta's sexual desires included role play with sex toys, blindfolding, anal sex and clothing requests, plus his desire to videotape the encounter.

Victim #1 said she did not consent to his request to record, replying, "No video or photography, I'm afraid. My privacy is paramount. And I won't be comfortable with being filmed under any circumstances, not even with a mask," an FBI affidavit shows.

During their encounter at the LA hotel room, Victim #1 said she was given a glass of prosecco by Gupta. After sipping on the beverage, she said she had had little recollection and believes she was drugged to the point of unconsciousness.

She awoke in the morning, believing she had been drugged and left the hotel while Gupta was in the bathroom, the affidavit stated.

She then conducted her own detective work to confirm her fears: That she had been drugged and raped.

She took a home drug test kit and it tested positive for benzodiazepine - a tranquilizer. Victim #1 then also took herself to a rape treatment center, where she underwent a series of exams and was advised her rape kit would be held as evidence for up to seven years or until she was ready to press charges.

She did not report the matter to law enforcement at that time - unconvinced that law enforcement would take the word of an escort seriously.

She then investigated several websites that are verification tools for women to stay safe in the dating world and where escorts and other women share information about men who are dangerous, according to the FBI affidavit. She found "multiple complaints."

The FBI said the websites revealed, "multiple complaints dating from March 2013 through September 2016 identify Manish Gupta or 'Dr. G' as a plastic surgeon from Toledo, Ohio, telephone number (redacted) or (redacted) as 'Very Dangerous,' 'Drug User/Drug Present,' 'raped me during date...he also recorde [sic] a video.' Another stated, 'Dr. Manish Gupta (www.artisancosmeticsurgery.com) drugged me during a date, raped me and recorded all this terrible even on video. His medical license should be suspended.'"

Victim #1 says until laws relax on sex workers, victims will refuse to come forward, and the predators will keep drugging and raping.

"Sex workers are looking for rights, not rescue. We're not looking for legalization, we're looking for decriminalization. It's really important that there's a distinction that needs to be made in the law between sex trafficking - which is when someone is forced into sex work - and sex work by consenting adults. And this distinction needs to be reflected in the laws surrounding it," she said.

"At the moment it's making the sex workers extremely vulnerable. ... Sex work is going to continue whether it's decriminalized or not - it's one of the oldest professions in history and the work will continue to go on. We need to allow access for basic human rights when a worker is abused or assaulted. We need to open the pathways for them to be able to come forward safely, without being arrested."

It's important to let you know, there is no evidence Gupta ever harmed his actual patients at any of his three Artisan Cosmetic Surgery offices.

The FBI is still asking victims to come forward. You can do that by calling 877-FBI-OHIO.

Gupta is to be sentenced on Aug. 25, 2022.

Victim #1 hopes that by coming forward, she empowers other victims who feel marginalized and that they won't be taken seriously to speak their truth and confront their accusers.